Former state lawmaker challenging Julian Bear Runner in Oglala Sioux presidential election
Former state lawmaker challenging Julian Bear Runner in Oglala Sioux presidential election

Members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe who live on the Pine Ridge Reservation voted Tuesday for two presidents: the president of the country and the president of the tribe. 

Incumbent tribal president Julian Bear Runner is facing a challenge from Kevin Killer, a former state lawmaker who won the most votes in a 12-candidate primary. 

Neither unofficial nor official results for the tribal president, vice president and council representatives were available by press time. Election officials were still tallying votes as of 10:45 p.m., according to a livestream of the vote count posted to the tribe's Facebook page. 

Bear Runner has overseen aggressive measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading and supported successful efforts to legalize marijuana and same-sex marriage. He successfully backed hate crime legislation and spoke out against legalizing alcohol in casinos. 

He’s also faced several controversies, including being charged in tribal court with driving while intoxicated and making a verbal assault. The charges have yet to be resolved, according to the tribe’s attorney general.

Bear Runner was suspended for 30 days in July after some council members were upset they couldn’t reach him after he issued a 72-hour coronavirus lockdown. He was then put on an unpaid suspension but survived an impeachment hearing after being accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a teen.

Bear Runner does not appear to have a campaign page.

Killer earned 721 votes while Bear Runner earned 445, narrowly making it to the general election by earning one more vote than former president John Yellow Bird Steele.

Killer is a former Democratic state representative and senator whose career has focused on Indigenous youth as well as Democratic and Indigenous politics, according to his Facebook campaign page.

He founded two organizations: one meant to advance Native American candidates and another for Indigenous youth leadership. He’s a senior fellow at Prism — a social justice-focused news outlet led by people of color — and former fellow for the Bush and Open Societies foundations.

Vice president race

Vice-president candidate Alicia Mousseau, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology, earned 1,128 votes in the primary. She faces off against former president Bryan Brewer, who earned 825 votes.

Alicia Mousseau

Alicia Mousseau.

Whoever wins will replace Thomas Poor Bear, who was appointed vice president by the tribal council after it impeached Darla Black. Poor Bear did not run for any position this year while Black came in ninth place in the presidential primary.

Mousseau is backed by the Victory Fund, a national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ people. If she wins she will be the first openly LGBTQ official elected to to the tribe’s executive branch, according to a biography on the organization’s website.

Mousseau's professional career focuses on bringing culturally adapted evidence-based mental health programs to Lakota families, the biography says. As vice president she wants to create a research and training center focused on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math), create healing-informed communities and focus on creating solutions, according to her Facebook campaign page.

Brewer wrote on his Facebook campaign page that he’s running to improve the lives of children. He pointed to his experience as a teacher, coach, the founder of the Lakota Nation Invitational and his work to bring the Lakota Tech High School to the reservation.

"This isn't lip service for me. This has been my lifelong commitment to our people, our children," Brewer wrote.

Brian Brewer

Brian Brewer.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

