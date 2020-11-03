Former state lawmaker challenging Julian Bear Runner in Pine Ridge presidential election

Vice president race

Vice-president candidate Alicia Mousseau, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology, earned 1,128 votes in the primary. She faces off against former president Bryan Brewer, who earned 825 votes.

Whoever wins will replace Thomas Poor Bear, who was appointed vice president by the tribal council after it impeached Darla Black. Poor Bear did not run for any position this year while Black came in ninth place in the presidential primary.

Mousseau is backed by the Victory Fund, a national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ people. If she wins she will be the first openly LGBTQ official elected to to the tribe’s executive branch, according to a biography on the organization’s website.

Mousseau's professional career focuses on bringing culturally adapted evidence-based mental health programs to Lakota families, the biography says. As vice president she wants to create a research and training center focused on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math), create healing-informed communities and focus on creating solutions, according to her Facebook campaign page.