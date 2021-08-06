Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell speaks at Citizens for Liberty event

Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for President Trump, spoke Thursday night at an event held by South Dakota Citizens for Liberty at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City. The Journal planned to cover the event but was turned away at the door.

Attendees hoped she would speak about the progress with some of the lawsuits as well as reinstating Trump as president. In addition to the speaking event, Powell will be the Grand Marshal of the first annual “Old Glory Patriot Ride, Rally & BBQ” on Sunday. Vehicles will start the ride at 10:30 a.m. at Three Forks, and the destination will be First Gold Hotel and Casino in Deadwood.

Citizens for Liberty board member Jodie Frye said the organization was proud to host Powell.

"We had a sold-out event of attendees from coast to coast. Sidney covered many topics of great interest and she took direct questions from the audience," Frye said Friday.

Frye reached out to the Journal on Monday to request that a reporter cover the event. Journal editor Kent Bush agreed to send a reporter and photographer. On Wednesday, Frye asked Bush for the names of the reporter and photographer attending, which Bush obliged although that is not usual protocol.

