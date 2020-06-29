Former VFW leader now charged with sexually exploiting a child

He's charged with distributing child porn for allegedly sending multiple images to an undercover FBI agent this February. Finally, Swift is charged with receiving child porn for allegedly downloading materials from the internet between August 2018 and March 2020.

Swift came under investigation after he contacted the undercover FBI agent on the Kik messaging app in February, according to an affidavit signed by Brent Gromer, supervisor of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit in South Dakota.

Swift allegedly said he was sexually active with a 4- and 7-year-old boy and sent the agent videos of a man sexually abusing a child.

The New York-based agent contacted the FBI in Rapid City who asked ICAC to continue the investigation, the affidavit says. A Homeland Security agent then began messaging Swift on Kik, posing as a woman who sexually abuses her five-year-old daughter.

Swift allegedly told the second agent that he wanted to arrange a “swap” where he would sexually abuse the five-year-old and bring a child for the woman.

The agent met Swift at his workplace on March 24 to discuss plans. Instead, the agent had Swift arrested.