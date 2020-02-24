Fort Lewis takes 2 of 3 from BH

Fort Lewis College took two of three games from Black Hills State during a rare college softball tripleheader played Sunday at the Belle Fourche Baseball Complex.
The Skyhawks sandwiched two wins around a Yellow Jacket victory in Game 2. Fort Lewis took the opening game 11-3 and the final game of the day 3-2. Black Hills State won the second game by a score of 6-1.
In the opener, the Skyhawks jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings and pounded 17 hits on their way to an 11-3 victory.
Rightfielder Sloan Shotton went 3 for 4 at the plate, with a two-run home run, a double, three runs scored and two runs batted in for Fort Lewis. Designated hitter Brianna Leavell had three hits in three at-bats, one a triple. She scored three times and had two RBIs.
Black Hills State catcher Maddie London pounded a three-run home run in the third inning to drive in all of the Yellow Jackets’ runs.
In Game 2, Black Hills State scored two runs in the first inning and added four more in the fourth on its way to a 6-1 win.
Taryn Moan scored two runs and drove in one while going 1 for 3 at the plate. Kindall Bethke had two hits and scored once. Starting pitcher Crystal Amaral gave up seven hits over seven innings to earn the win. Amaral also had two hits, one of which led to a run when she was pulled for a pinch runner.
Fort Lewis scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings on its way to winning Game 3 by a score of 3-2.
Skyhawks centerfielder Kylie Hefley reached base twice – once with a single and the other a base-on-balls – and scored both times. McKenna Hefley had two hits with a run scored and an RBI for Fort Lewis.
Moan had two hits and an RBI for Black Hills. DiManna hit a solo home run, and Baleigh Hubbard tripled and scored for the Yellow Jackets.
Black Hills State (2-9, 1-3 RMAC) is back in action Saturday and Sunday when the Yellow Jackets play doubleheaders against Dixie State and Metro State-Denver.