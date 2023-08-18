The Fort Meade Medical Center in Sturgis will continue to treat patients with psychiatric conditions despite a year-long renovation project set to begin in September.

The renovation project will displace the acute in-patient beds, which at times treat anywhere from one to six veterans, according to Department of Veterans Affairs Public Information Officer Thomas Johnson. They'll be transitioning anyone currently in in-patient treatment to either a community partner or neighboring V.A. facility like Sheridan or Sioux Falls, and won't be taking new in-patient admissions.

Fort Meade will continue to treat veterans with psychiatric conditions, including those who show up in crisis. Johnson reiterated veterans seeking help will be stabilized and cared for regardless of the construction work. Their psychologists and trained nursing staff will be on-site throughout the duration of the project.

"We do not want to confuse veterans," Johnson said. "They come to the V.A. in acute mental crisis — we take care of and we stabilize them in our emergency department just like anywhere in the community...That is what we do. While that veteran is stabilized that's when we find beds."

The remodel comes as a result of recommendations following a rigorous certification process by the Joint Commission Standards. To meet the mental health environment of care checklists, Fort Meade will have to make upgrades for patient safety — something Johnson said they don't take lightly.

"Sometimes these veterans will come in and they need 24-hour care, and to provide that in the best possible way, we need to remodel this unit to be able to provide better care for these vets, and really to improve the veteran experience and the patient safety aspects of offering care," Johnson said.

Construction is set to begin in September, but Johnson said they do not have a date set for when in-patient services will transition.