Rapid City Councilwomen Laura Armstrong and Darla Drew are continuing their series of public forums on Thursday.
Topics of conversation will include issues specific to Ward 5, which comprises parts of Rapid City's west side, and the development of a new floodplain map for the ward. One is being prepared by a private contractor for submission to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to replace a map that Drew previously said hasn't been updated since 1981.
Redrawing the map could move as many as 20 homes off of floodplain status, Drew has said, meaning their owners would no longer be obligated to pay for flood insurance. Other homes could be reclassified as being in a floodplain.
Input is also being sought from residents living along Lime Creek who have experienced drainage issues.
The event will be free to attend and will be held at the Minneluzahan Senior Center at 6 p.m. It will be the fourth meeting in a series of bi-annual town hall meetings the two have held.
The meeting had been planned for earlier in the year but was rescheduled several times because of severe winter weather.