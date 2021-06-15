Forum to highlight service organizations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Another would be fostering a better appreciation for different solutions,” he said. “My approach might be different from yours, however no less valid or valued. I think we should figure out how to bring people together to look at different approaches.”

Mortimer said this is also an opportunity for people to learn about the partnership.

She said the partnership was just formalized and will work together to fulfill “BEAM” or Bridging cultures, Educating ourselves and others, Advocacy and Modeling respect.

Mortimer said the MOA have been working to bridge cultures over the last six or seven years through the Lakota Nation Invitational, powwow and others, along with work on the Indian Boarding Schools land substitution.

She said they hope to expand that work and broaden their scope. She said advocacy comes in a variety of ways, and modeling respectful behaviors isn’t just left up to the people in the organizations.

“It’s every person, truly every person’s responsibility to model respectful behaviors,” she said. “We’re going to hold that up as a real goal of ours, we hope for the whole community to be kind to one another and be respectful to one another.”