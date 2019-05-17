The John T. Vucurevich Foundation has pledged a $350,000 grant to Abbott House to build two therapeutic foster homes and independent living apartments for youth in foster care and young adults aging out of foster care.
Abbott House helps young people heal from trauma and learn the skills necessary to become successful adults. It opened its first therapeutic foster home in 2002, and has since added independent living apartments and a support program for young adults.
Abbott House will build two additional therapeutic foster family homes in Rapid City. Each home will have six bedrooms with one home designated to serve boys ages 10 to 17 and another designated for girls ages 10 to 17. These homes will provide expanded “close to home” foster care to children and their families in the Black Hills region.
In addition, each home will include independent living apartments with supported living environments for youth 18 years and older. Two of the two-bedroom apartments will be made available to females; two of the two-bedroom apartments will be for males.
Abbott House opened two therapeutic foster homes in the Black Hills in 2015-2016, but they do not include independent living apartments. Young people living in those homes are graduating from high school and aging out of foster care programs with no safe place to go or family to support them as they transition to adulthood.
The John T. Vucurevich Foundation has agreed to have Abbott House match its gift with $100,000 from other donors. Abbott House needs to raise $100,000 by July 15. Then the John T. Vucurevich Foundation will provide the $350,000 it has pledged to Abbott House.
Abbott House has three Bridges Therapeutic Foster Homes in Mitchell and two in Rapid City. Anyone with an interest in becoming a foster parent may contact Abbott House at tysons@abbotthousesd.org or 605-996-2486.