Four arrested as Rapid City police find stolen vehicles, guns

Several stolen vehicles as well as guns were recovered Wednesday and Thursday near a storage facility off of East Anamosa Street.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said Thursday that police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that was found by its owner Wednesday morning. The vehicle was not previously reported as missing.

While at the facility, police ran licenses plates for an unattended pickup truck that was reported as stolen. Medina said between Wednesday and Thursday, police have located seven or more vehicles and five firearms both in storage units near Storage Unlimited at 865 Century Road in north Rapid City.

The vehicles include motorcycles and side-by-side utility vehicles.

"At this point we're trying to get a baseline for the case," Medina said. "We're trying to figure out what extent of criminal activity we're looking at and then go from there."

Four people have been arrested. According to a press release, their identities are being withheld to preserve the investigation moving forward.

Medina said two or three of the vehicles that have been located so far were not reported as missing, which makes it hard to know how long they've been missing for.

He said it's important for people to report if a vehicle, firearm or other property goes missing because there's always the likelihood of law enforcement running into it.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

