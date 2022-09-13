Four arrested Monday in two cases

Three people were arrested Monday in Rapid City for allegedly receiving stolen property and one person was arrested in a separate shooting call.

The Rapid City Police Department arrested Christopher Peters, 25, Michael Spack, 22, and Jeanine Yarbar, 35, all of Rapid City, after a report of missing items from a construction site on the south side of Rapid City. Missing items included a large amount of copper fittings valued in the thousands of dollars. RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina said the police recovered nearly 200 pounds of metal that was taken.

Police were dispatched to the southern construction site around 7:45 a.m. Monday for a report of missing items from a trailer that had its locks cut. According to a news release, a short time later police were dispatched to Ace Steel and Recycling at 2830 Eglin Street for a report of several individuals who were attempting to sell metal resembling the reported stolen items.

Peters, Spack and Yarbar were detained and the stolen items were identified. According to the release, a search of their vehicle found more stolen items, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Medina said the department is still working to determine which items may be associated with open cases.

Peters was additionally arrested for active warrants, Spack was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and active warrants, and Yarbar was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. All were transported to the Pennington County Jail and were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Peters has two other pending cases. In a June 2022 case, Peters faces charges for racing on the highway and failure to maintain financial responsibility. In another 2021 case, he faces charges for failing to maintain financial responsibility.

Spack has two additional criminal cases open, including a June 2022 case for third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possessing tools/weapons with intention to commit burglary. The August 2022 charge is for possession of a controlled substance.

Yarbar has criminal cases dating back to 2014 and one pending criminal case from March 2022. In that 2022 case, she is charged with simple assault in an attempt to cause bodily injury and intentional causing contact with bodily fluids/human waste.

Shooting arrest

The RCPD also arrested 20-year-old Dylan Adkins of Casper, Wyoming, Monday on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Fifth Street after 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man who had fire a shotgun. When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses and learned a man had gotten into a verbal disturbance with another party on scene before firing a gun. The man then fled the area in a vehicle.

According to the news release, around 9:20 a.m. Monday, police were called to the same address for a report of the suspect's vehicle. Police were able to locate the shooting suspect in an apartment. A witness reportedly identified Adkins as the shooter and he was placed under arrest.

Medina said the police are still working to determine the specifics of the shooting.