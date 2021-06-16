Four Box Elder firefighters suffer heat-related injuries battling blaze

Two Box Elder volunteer firefighters suffered heat-related injuries and were transported to Monument Hospital for further evaluation Monday after they were among those who responded to a report of fire in the 200 Block of North Ellsworth Road in Box Elder.

Two additional firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene and released.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters found a free burning fire at the single-story, residential structure when they arrived and immediately struck a second alarm.

Firefighters, hampered by 100-plus degree temperatures and wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour, were able to contain the fire to the structure of origin preventing the fire from destroying adjacent residential structures.

The American Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota is assisting the displaced residents.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0