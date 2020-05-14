Four deaths, 60 new cases of coronavirus reported Thursday in state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakota reported four new deaths from COVID-19 illnesses Thursday. There have been 43 deaths in the state since the outbreak began.

The total number of positive cases rose 60 to 3,792 with 1,312 still active. The four deaths reported Thursday were all in Minnehaha County. According to the Department of Health, the coronavirus fatalities included one in the 50-59 age range, one who was 60-69 and two in the 80-89 age range.

Pennington County cases grew by four to 40 with 26 cases still active infections. Forty new tests were completed in Pennington County on Wednesday. Only two tests were completed Wednesday in Meade County. Both tests were negative. Five negative tests were reported in Lawrence County. One negative test was completed in Custer County and Fall River County reported two new negative tests.

There are currently 85 people hospitalized among the 290 who have ever been hospitalized with coronavirus infections. State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the Department of Health would be monitoring hospitalizations going forward. The total number of hospitalized patients is up six Thursday.

"We aren't seeing a spike, but they are increasing," Dr. Clayton said.