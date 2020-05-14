Four deaths, 60 new cases of coronavirus reported Thursday in state

South Dakota reported four new deaths from COVID-19 illnesses Thursday. There have been 43 deaths in the state since the outbreak began.
The total number of positive cases rose 60 to 3,792 with 1,312 still active. The four deaths reported Thursday were all in Minnehaha County. According to the Department of Health, the coronavirus fatalities included one in the 50-59 age range, one who was 60-69 and two in the 80-89 age range.
Pennington County cases grew by four to 40 with 26 cases still active infections. Forty new tests were completed in Pennington County on Wednesday. Only two tests were completed Wednesday in Meade County. Both tests were negative. Five negative tests were reported in Lawrence County. One negative test was completed in Custer County and Fall River County reported two new negative tests.
There are currently 85 people hospitalized among the 290 who have ever been hospitalized with coronavirus infections. State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the Department of Health would be monitoring hospitalizations going forward. The total number of hospitalized patients is up six Thursday.
"We aren't seeing a spike, but they are increasing," Dr. Clayton said.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon pointed out that hospitalizations are only occupying 85 of 2,400 total hospital beds in South Dakota so there is no cause for concern now.
Minnehaha County added 33 new positive cases of coronavirus and Brown County added 11. In Brown County, the number of DemKota beef plant employees affected is now 95 with 45 recovered.
There were three new cases listed in Roberts County, two in Lincoln County and one each in Charles Mix, Clark, Davison, Grant, Lyman, Union and Yankton. Todd County had its total number of cases reduced to 13 Thursday as one of the positive cases was moved to another county when the person's county of residence was discovered.
