Four employees exposed to coronavirus, Rapid City bank says

More details have been provided about the man diagnosed with coronavirus after returning to New York from a business trip to Rapid City.
According to Marnie Herrmann, Chief Banking Officer for Security First Bank in Rapid City, a man who was training a few employees had called in sick on his last day of training and learned Monday evening after returning home that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The man works for a vendor who was training bank employees at its Fifth Street location on March 11.
Three staff members had extensive contact with the trainer and were sent home March 12, Herrmann said Thursday. Another employee had minimal contact with the man and was sent home after the results of the New York man's test were announced. Like most banks and businesses, Security First Bank is now operating on a drive-through only schedule.
Herrmann said no one in Rapid City knew the trainer was from New York.
“He works for a large international company with employees all over the country. They sent us a person to help with a specific technical issue," Herrmann said. "Also, we went to great lengths to pursue private medical information — which was no small task — to determine risk to our staff and community."
Gov. Kristi Noem’s office and the Department of Health declined to release any details such as when the man departed from Rapid City Regional Airport or where he stayed while in Rapid City. It is believed that at least some businesses the man visited will be notified but no locations were disclosed to the Journal.
"The questions you are asking are personally identifiable information and the Department of Health is unable to release that detailed of information," Emily Keil of the South Dakota State Department of Health said Thursday.