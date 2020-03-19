Four employees exposed to coronavirus, Rapid City bank says

More details have been provided about the man diagnosed with coronavirus after returning to New York from a business trip to Rapid City.

According to Marnie Herrmann, Chief Banking Officer for Security First Bank in Rapid City, a man who was training a few employees had called in sick on his last day of training and learned Monday evening after returning home that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The man works for a vendor who was training bank employees at its Fifth Street location on March 11.

Three staff members had extensive contact with the trainer and were sent home March 12, Herrmann said Thursday. Another employee had minimal contact with the man and was sent home after the results of the New York man's test were announced. Like most banks and businesses, Security First Bank is now operating on a drive-through only schedule.

Herrmann said no one in Rapid City knew the trainer was from New York.

“He works for a large international company with employees all over the country. They sent us a person to help with a specific technical issue," Herrmann said. "Also, we went to great lengths to pursue private medical information — which was no small task — to determine risk to our staff and community."