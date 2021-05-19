 Skip to main content
Four inmates in custody after escape from two minimum-security units
Four inmates in custody after escape from two minimum-security units

Two inmates walked away from Rapid City’s minimum-security unit without authorization Monday night, the same night two inmates walked away from a Sioux Falls minimum-security unit.

Coby Shape and Nathan Dewall left the Community Work Center in Rapid City shortly before 7 p.m., said Michael Winder, State Department of Corrections spokesperson, in an email to the Journal Tuesday.

DOC staff contacted law enforcement in Rapid City as escape procedures were initiated after an emergency count of inmates was completed, he said. Both were arrested and booked into jail about an hour after they escaped.

Winder said an investigation is ongoing and a decision will be made on charges following the investigation.

Sioux Falls inmates Shawn Mills and Ronnie Wayne Moore were arrested Tuesday after they left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center Monday.

According to a DOC release, leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization results in a second-degree escape, which is a felony that would be punishable by up to five years in prison.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

