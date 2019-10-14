Four of the six 2019 awards from the South Dakota Parks and Recreation Association went to people from Rapid City, the association recently announced.
Award winners are selected by past and present members of the association's board, which consists of parks and recreation professionals.
Following are the awards and winners:
- Individual Citation Award, Mitch Best, volunteer, Rapid City Parks & Recreation.
- Distinguished Citizen Award, Karen Olson, Rapid City.
- Young Professional Award, Erin Holmes, Rapid City Parks & Recreation.
- Professional Service Award, Emilie Miller, South Dakota state parks, Pierre.
- Hall of Fame Award: Bob Schneider, South Dakota state parks, Pierre, and Lon Van Deusen, Rapid City Parks & Recreation.
Best has volunteered at Rapid City’s Sioux Park for over 30 years. He helps with tennis lessons and tournaments, and assists with all track, football and soccer events. He wears many hats including maintenance man, groundskeeper and biggest fan of Sioux Park, said an association news release.
Olson served as the Rapid City Council liaison to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board from 2006 through 2008 and then served on the board beginning in 2012. She was reappointed in 2015 and again in 2018. She has served as chairwoman since 2018. Olson is active in the Black Hills Tennis Association and was instrumental in raising funds for the Parkview Tennis Courts project.
Holmes has been the manager of Rapid City's Roosevelt Park Ice Arena for the past five years. She is the liaison for the department to the Rushmore Hockey Association and the Black Hills Figure Skating Club. She has developed and implemented programs within the facility, including recruitment of home school students and specialized programs to fit their needs, as well as Player Development, Hockey Mentor, Lap Skating for Fitness, Adult Coffee Skate and Icicles Club.
Van Deusen has had leadership roles during pivotal moments in the development of parks and recreation in Rapid City. He was an urban forester under the Public Works Department, where he developed tree planting programs, reviewed commercial landscape plans, held a position on the forestry board, developed the community's Dutch Elm Disease Control Program and helped establish a greenway. In 1985, he became the Parks Division manager. His contributions in that role included development of the Urban Deer Management Program and the West Nile Preparedness and Mosquito Control Plan.