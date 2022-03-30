Four men sentenced in drug trafficking network case

Four Rapid City-area men have been sentenced in federal court for their connections to a large-scale methamphetamine and heroine trafficking network.

Michael Cole, 31, of Rapid City, Melvin Corbine, 44, of Rapid City, Eric Yockey, 36, of Black Hawk, and Anthony Larson, 40, of Rapid City, were sentenced last month by a federal judge.

Cole, convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims fund.

According to the District of South Dakota’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, Cole had been stopped for driving with a suspended license, at which time illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located by a drug-detection dog. Fentanyl was also discovered in Cole’s shoes upon arrest.

Corbine, convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, was sentenced to four years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and pay $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Corbine, while involved in the conspiracy, distributed methamphetamine in the Rapid City area to others for use and distribution.

Yockey, convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Yockley, during his involvement in the conspiracy, the traveled to California with a co-conspirator and received heroin in payment for assisting in the trip. He also obtained more heroin on other occasions, which was then distributed to people in South Dakota.

Larson was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and sentenced to 12 ½ years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Larson was part of a conspiracy responsible for distributing between 1.5 and 5 kilograms of methamphetamine in western South Dakota.

Thirty-seven people were federally indicted in February 2021 as part of Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force's "Operation Say Uncle." The charges alleged that the defendants conspired with each other to bring multiple pounds of methamphetamine and heroine into Western South Dakota beginning in 2019 and continuing into 2021.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0