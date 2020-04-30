Four more COVID-19 deaths reported as fatalities increase to 17 in state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four COVID-19 related deaths — two women and two men — were reported Thursday in South Dakota. Two people between the ages of 80-89, one between 70-79 and one between 40-49 died to increase the death toll to 17 in the state.

The total number of cases in the state increased to 2,449 with 76 new positive tests listed. There are now 1,573 people who have recovered — up 81 from Wednesday. There are now 859 active cases in the state and 76 people being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 illnesses, which is seven more than Wednesday.

Minnehaha County is now the site of 2,038 positive tests, up 53 from Wednesday. Lincoln County reported 10 new coronavirus cases and Brown County seven.

Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Custer and Fall River counties remain unchanged as of Thursday. There is only one known active case of COVID-19 in these West River counties. Stanley County had one new positive test to increase its total to seven. All seven cases in Stanley County are listed as active.

The 76 new cases Thursday came from fewer than 200 tests.