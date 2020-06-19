Four of RCFD's longtime members retire to avoid department layoffs

Seals, who announced his retirement in May, has held rank at every level in the department, the release states, including interim fire chief in 2017.

According to the release, he established an employee-led mental health initiative and developed a training facility.

In Seals’ retirement letter he issued to Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, he cited the “forecasted budget ‘crisis’” as his reason for retirement.

He noted that he’s the highest-paid city employee eligible for retirement, and “not doing so would be hypocritical on my part, especially when given orders to encourage those that can retire to do so in order to lessen our payroll expenses.”

Seals is the 18th fire chief in RCFD history.

“It should be noted that these four outstanding and devoted individuals have chosen to retire at this time as a way to continue to serve the citizens of our community,” Bussell said in the release. “Their decision to retire helps stave off potential future layoffs as a result of budget concerns.”