STURGIS | What was described as a “pretty uneventful rescue” came to a happy and safe conclusion Friday.
Four hikers stranded briefly along rushing Bear Butte Creek in Boulder Canyon were able to walk to safety with no injuries.
Sturgis Assistant Fire Chief Pat Urbaniak said a resident along Boulder Creek Road about four miles west of Sturgis called for help about 4:30 p.m. when he noticed the four hikers, described as one adult and three youth, ages 10-14, had become stranded.
Torrential rainfall from a fast-moving thunderstorm caused the creek level —already swollen from more than five inches of rain in the past week — to rise even more.
“He noticed they were on the wrong side of the creek. He just didn’t feel comfortable getting them himself, so he called for help,” Urbaniak said. “The water came up on them and they just got stuck.”
Urbaniak said first responders talked with other local residents for several minutes.
“They figured they (hikers) could just walk up the creek a ways and just walk up the hill on the west side of the creek,” Urbaniak said.
Authorities met the hikers less than a quarter-mile upstream in the Valhalla residential subdivision across Highway 14A from the Boulder Canyon Country Club.
“They pretty much just walked right to us,” Urbaniak said.
The unidentified hikers were checked by staff with the Sturgis Ambulance Service on scene and released at about 6:30 p.m.
Also responding were the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Dept., Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Emergency Management, Meade County Emergency Management, Sturgis Ambulance Service and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.