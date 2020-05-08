Four Raiders moving on to the next level

Four Rapid City Stevens student-athletes will take it to the next level as they announced Friday on Zoom that they have signed letters-of-intent to compete in college for the 2020-2021 season.
The include: Corrin Burke, soccer, Morningside College; Declan Malone, wrestling, Moorhead State University; Hailey Nankivel, cheerleading, Dakota Wesleyan University and Alisha Van Scoy, women's wrestling, University of Saint Mary (Kansas).
Corrin Burke, soccer, Morningside College
On why he chose Morningside College: "I've kind of been a Mustang since I was around 10 when my sister (Malaika) started playing at Morningside. Just being around the campus all of those years made me fall in love with college soccer and having family while you go to college."
Burke hopes to play center defensive midfield.
On competing at the collegiate level: "Before preseason Tom (Maxon, head coach) has already sent out a workout schedule for me. It is pretty extensive, and it is not easy. You have to be at the top of your game, your top physical fitness. It's going to be hard work."
Degree of study: Burke plans to major in business (medical field focus).
Declan Malone, wrestling, Moorhead State University:
On why he chose Moorhead State: "I knew I wanted to wrestle in college. They area good program, although they had an off year this year. All I can do is try to help make it better."
Malone finished second at the 2020 state wrestling tournament at 138 pounds.
On competing on the collegiate level: "I feel that Travis (King, Stevens head coach) runs practices tough as it is. I think it might be a little harder, but I think I can handle it. I definitely have to improve quite a bit still. I have enough to improve. I still have an off-season to get better."
Degree of study: Malone plans to major in criminal justice.
Hailey Nankivel, cheerleading, Dakota Wesleyan University
On why she chose Dakota Wesleyan: "The head cheerleader at Dakota Wesleyan also used to dance at Mitchell, so I visited with her, and it was awesome that she could realize some of the similarities of cheer and dance and was willing to support me as well. Their athletic training department is really open and I'm really excited for my whole journey."
On competing on the collegiate level: "I have taken a couple of camps up there and worked with the girls a little bit, so it is definitely different in different ways. I'm not quite used to talking and actually cheering yet. But I am excited to do a lot more stunting, because we had done some stunting and dance, and I liked it a lot. Cheer definitely involves a lot more of that."
Degree of study: Nankivel plans to major in athletic training.
Alisha Van Scoy, women's wrestling, University of Saint Mary (Kansas)
On why she chose Saint Mary: "I chose it because of the coach, who reminds me a lot of my dad and my uncle and Travis (King) and Brent (Voorhees). They are not really the kind of coaches who are going to baby you. When I first got there he told me that we were planning to go to nationals. The confidence he had given me when I got there helped me decide."
On competing on the collegiate level: "A lot of girls have started since I started last year, so now that I am going to college, I think I have to get better and I have to get ranked in the collegiate level. I have to place at nationals just to show that girls in South Dakota can wrestle, and they don't have to wrestle boys or they can wrestle boys to get better."
Degree of study: Van Scoy plans to major in physical therapy.
