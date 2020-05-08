Four Raiders moving on to the next level

On why he chose Moorhead State: "I knew I wanted to wrestle in college. They area good program, although they had an off year this year. All I can do is try to help make it better."

Malone finished second at the 2020 state wrestling tournament at 138 pounds.

On competing on the collegiate level: "I feel that Travis (King, Stevens head coach) runs practices tough as it is. I think it might be a little harder, but I think I can handle it. I definitely have to improve quite a bit still. I have enough to improve. I still have an off-season to get better."

Degree of study: Malone plans to major in criminal justice.

Hailey Nankivel, cheerleading, Dakota Wesleyan University

On why she chose Dakota Wesleyan: "The head cheerleader at Dakota Wesleyan also used to dance at Mitchell, so I visited with her, and it was awesome that she could realize some of the similarities of cheer and dance and was willing to support me as well. Their athletic training department is really open and I'm really excited for my whole journey."