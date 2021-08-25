 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four state universities form center to disrupt criminal networks
alert top story

Four state universities form center to disrupt criminal networks

{{featured_button_text}}
South Dakota Mines logo

South Dakota Mines will join three other universities in South Dakota to partner on a new center to disrupt criminal networks.

The schools will use a $4 million state grant to create the Center for Understanding and Disrupting the Illicit Economy.

Mines in Rapid City, South Dakota State University in Brookings, Dakota State University in Madison, and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion are involved in the project.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Jon Kellar, a professor at South Dakota Mines, said he will lead a team focused on identifying counterfeit goods, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported. Kellar said it's a widespread problem that can have big implications.

"Let's say you buy a counterfeit purse, you think, well, I got a good deal and it looks good. And well, you probably think it's a victimless crime," he said. "Well, in fact, those products are being used by terrorists to generate cash to fund their networks."

Kellar said it's important to be a conscientious consumer.

"The first rule of thumb is if it seems too good to be true, it probably is," he said. "You'll notice some of the packaging may not look right, there may be misspellings. Or instead of a regular branded box, it comes in a white bag with some cheese cloth."

Researchers will also focus on tracking fake pharmaceuticals and exploring the dark web and other networks used by criminals.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon: Reps. visit took time away from mission

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for August 19
Local

Your Two Cents for August 19

Just imagine if a school opened a class in a public school with a prayer. Well, it just happened with a class at Canyon Lake Elementary.

Your Two Cents for August 21
Local

Your Two Cents for August 21

What has any of our city and county employees done during this man-made pandemic that was out of the ordinary? Every person that continued to …

Your Two Cents for August 20
Local

Your Two Cents for August 20

Rapid City has a mayor and a city council that can't run the city dump without closing the yard waste sites and raising rates, yet they are su…

Your Two Cents for August 24
Local

Your Two Cents for August 24

Freedom is a thorny concept. Where does your right to freedom end and my right to freedom begin? Private employers who wish to require vaccine…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Sailor comes home: South Dakota native who died at Pearl Harbor laid to rest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News