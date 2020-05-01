Four Stevens tracksters sign letters of intent

On the track events she will participate in: Enders-Erwin is a sprinter and will likely run in the 100, 200 and 400 and relays.

On competing on the collegiate level: "It is going to be a big challenge, it is definitely going to be different. There is going to be a lot more competition in bigger meets. It is all an excuse to work harder and try different things, and I am very excited for the challenge."

College major: Enders-Erwin plans to study orthopedic surgery

Lucas Steiger, University of Sioux Falls, track and field

On why he chose Sioux Falls: "It kind of got tricky and it kind of got lost in the thoughts of which college to pick, but USF kind of stood out to me because they have a really great nursing program compared to other colleges I was looking at, and their athletic program really out-shined any other place that I wanted to go. I think it was a really good choice in the end."

On the track events he will participate in: Steiger will compete in both cross country and track and field, running the distance events.