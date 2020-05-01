Four Stevens tracksters sign letters of intent

Despite no spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, four members of the Rapid City Stevens track and field program signed letters-of-intent Friday to compete on the collegiate level.
The four announced their intentions on Zoom to the media, family, friends and coaches in attendance.
Signing letters-of-intent for the Raiders were: Lucas Steiger, at the University of Sioux Falls; Rylie Stonecipher, at Northern State University; Kasey Van Zee, at Augustana University and Sawyer Enders-Erwin, at Chadron State College.
Rylie Stonecipher, Northern State, track and field
On why she chose Northern State: "When I visited there, I clicked with the coach really fast, and I thought I would get along with her really well. That is really important to me and my relationship with my coaches. It was really close to home, which was important. It just looks like I will fit in well there. It felt right."
On the track events she will participate in: Stonecipher will compete in triple jump, long jump and possibly high jump.
On competing on the collegiate level: "I'm going to have to work really hard, especially after sitting out for this long, for this spring season. I know my coaches will be pushing me and my teammates, and we'll all work together. I'm excited."
College major: Stonecipher plans to study biology.
Kasey Van Zee, Augustana University, track and field
On why she chose Augustana: "When I went in and visited, they had a really nice science building, and that is what I want to go into. That was really nice. I then talked to the track coach and he was super nice, I really liked him. Two of my friends are going there, so it just really felt like I should go there."
On the track events she will participate in: Van Zee is expected to compete in the mid-distance events, the 400 and 800.
On competing on the collegiate level: "I'm definitely going to have to work hard this summer to get to the college level, but I definitely think it will be fun to run track at the college level."
College major: Van Zee plans to study nursing.
Sawyer Enders-Erwin, Chadron State College, track and field
On why she chose Augustana: "I decided to sign with Chadron because I love the school, the community, and everybody that is there. I've done a lot of track camps through them, and I have fallen more in love with Chadron every time. I'm very excited to spend the next four years down there. I talked with (Chadron coach) Riley Norhrup today and he is excited. We're all just very excited for the season to be here."
On the track events she will participate in: Enders-Erwin is a sprinter and will likely run in the 100, 200 and 400 and relays.
On competing on the collegiate level: "It is going to be a big challenge, it is definitely going to be different. There is going to be a lot more competition in bigger meets. It is all an excuse to work harder and try different things, and I am very excited for the challenge."
College major: Enders-Erwin plans to study orthopedic surgery
Lucas Steiger, University of Sioux Falls, track and field
On why he chose Sioux Falls: "It kind of got tricky and it kind of got lost in the thoughts of which college to pick, but USF kind of stood out to me because they have a really great nursing program compared to other colleges I was looking at, and their athletic program really out-shined any other place that I wanted to go. I think it was a really good choice in the end."
On the track events he will participate in: Steiger will compete in both cross country and track and field, running the distance events.
On competing on the collegiate level: "Holy cow, for sure it is going to be a lot more work and a lot more miles. But, with hard work and dedication, it is going to pay off. It is going to be a fun experience."
College major: Steiger plans to study nursing.
