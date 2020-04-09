Four-story commercial, apartment building planned for downtown Rapid City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Initial plans for a new four-story downtown building with commercial businesses on the ground floor and three stories of apartment living were unanimously approved Thursday by the Rapid City Planning Commission.

The development will transform an empty plot of land that once housed the Imperial Inn and Restaurant on St. Joseph Street between First and Second streets, directly across from the Pennington County Administration building.

According to documents from the city, the mixed-used structure is being built by Sioux Falls-based Legacy Development and Consulting, and Rapid City's Dream Design International assisting with the engineering and design. Plans call for nearly 29,000 square-feet of street-level commercial space, 99 apartments on the three upper floors and underground parking.

Documents show the apartments would be market-rate studio, one bedroom and two bedroom units to expand the Rapid City Downtown Development Master Plan from Fifth Street to the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology campus.

The building will consist of a variety of finished materials, large store front glass windows and doors, residential windows, outdoor decks and varied building faces.