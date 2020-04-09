Four-story commercial, apartment building planned for downtown Rapid City

Initial plans for a new four-story downtown building with commercial businesses on the ground floor and three stories of apartment living were unanimously approved Thursday by the Rapid City Planning Commission.
The development will transform an empty plot of land that once housed the Imperial Inn and Restaurant on St. Joseph Street between First and Second streets, directly across from the Pennington County Administration building.
According to documents from the city, the mixed-used structure is being built by Sioux Falls-based Legacy Development and Consulting, and Rapid City's Dream Design International assisting with the engineering and design. Plans call for nearly 29,000 square-feet of street-level commercial space, 99 apartments on the three upper floors and underground parking.
Documents show the apartments would be market-rate studio, one bedroom and two bedroom units to expand the Rapid City Downtown Development Master Plan from Fifth Street to the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology campus.
The building will consist of a variety of finished materials, large store front glass windows and doors, residential windows, outdoor decks and varied building faces.
"The proximity of the building to the downtown core and SDSMT campus encourages multiple modes of transportation and increases activity into an ever more revitalizing downtown area," the plan reads. "The apartments themselves will be market rate and vary to provide multiple price points to serve the wide variations of pay scales found downtown."
Rapid City's Community Development Director Ken Young said the structure will be a great addition to the downtown area, especially for the corridor east of Fifth Street.
"The Planning Commission gave the application thorough review and provided very positive comments about developing this area east of Fifth Street. This project meets the goals of the City's Downtown Master Plan for revitalizing the area and providing residential and commercial opportunities," Young said.
City officials indicate the next step in the process is for the developers to bring forward a final planned development for review and approval by the Planning Commission and indicate the developers are planning work on the project beginning this summer.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
