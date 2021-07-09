Four transported to hospital after 'fireworks mishap' in Rapid Valley

Four people were taken to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital with minor injuries Thursday night after firefighters responded to a fireworks-related grass fire in Rapid Valley.

According to a report from the Pennington County Fire Service, the Rapid Valley Fire Department responded at 9:37 p.m. Thursday to a report of a "fireworks mishap" with injuries and a grass fire at the intersection of Covington Street and State Highway 44.

The injured individuals were attending a private fireworks display and bystanders were able to bring the fire under control, the report said.

Pennington County 911, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid City Fire Department and Ambulance, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Fire Marshall’s Office all responded to the call.

No other injuries were reported.

