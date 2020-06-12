Four West River residents named Bush Foundation Fellows

Four West River residents have been named as 2020 Fellows for the Bush Foundation, the organization announced this week.
Included in the 24 people named to the fellowship are Valariah Big Eagle of Rapid City, Joseph Brings Plenty of Eagle Butte, Amanda Carlow of Pine Ridge and Beau White of Kyle.
The Bush Fellowship recognizes leaders who are solving problems to shape better communities.
According to a news release, the Bush Foundation provides fellows with up to $100,000 over 12 to 24 months to pursue formal and informal learning experiences that help them develop the skills, attributes and relationships they need to become more effective, equitable leaders who can drive change in their communities and region as a whole.
Fellows can use the funding to pursue advanced education, networking opportunities, and leadership resources, workshops and trainings.
Big Eagle believes that an equitable education can heal. As one of the first Ihanktowan women to pursue a doctoral degree, she wants to inspire and empower fellow Native Americans to seek higher education to heal themselves and their communities. She understands the inequitable challenges that Native students face in earning a college degree, especially if they are in settings with little support for their cultural identity.
Big Eagle is studying practices in higher education that support indigenous students and seeks to influence programming and public policy initiatives to improve their graduation rates. She aspires to one day lead a college or university. To amplify the voices of her community and serve as a force for change, she will complete her Ed.D., seek leadership training and become more deeply engaged in professional networks to learn how to best influence change.
Brings Plenty believes culture can help the children on the Cheyenne River Reservation find a better way of life. He experiences the healing power of his Lakota heritage and spirituality daily.
Deeply committed to living on the reservation, Brings Plenty knows that when people learn about where they come from, they start to care more about who they are. He sees that culturally based programs, including a highly successful boxing program he created, help young people empower themselves, their relatives, their community and their nation. To be the strongest role model possible for the next generations, he will obtain a bachelor’s degree and seek greater knowledge of Lakota cultural practices and the Lakota language.
Carlow is witness to the power of the Lakota language. She sees transformation in young people when they learn the language of their ancestors.
A leader of the movement to revitalize the language within her Oglala Sioux Tribe, Carlow began speaking Lakota as a youth basketball coach and saw the excitement and interest it sparked. She wants to build a broader effort to increase the self-esteem, self-identity and pride of youth through a Lakota language immersion track at Pine Ridge School. To lead this large-scale change for the reservation, she plans to increase her knowledge through a Ph.D. program in Indigenous language and culture and to form connections with other organizations that have successfully revitalized ancestral languages.
White is passionate about building Native interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). A proud member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, he is one of the first people from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation to graduate college with an engineering degree.
During a challenging childhood, an exposure to the sciences ignited White's lifelong passion for STEM. He wants more people in his community to understand how learning can heal trauma and how science can solve problems. To become a leader who can create new STEM pathways for younger generations, he will study other Native communities that have embraced science. He will also pursue advanced degrees in engineering management to help Pine Ridge solve its infrastructure problems with talent from within the reservation.
“The Bush Foundation believes that strong and equitable leaders are necessary for our communities to be places where every person can thrive,” said Bush Foundation Leadership Programs Director Anita Patel. “These 24 Fellows have demonstrated tremendous capacity to lead change, and we believe in their potential to make an even greater difference.”
A total of 746 people applied for the 2020 Bush Fellowship. The 24 fellows were selected through a multi-stage process involving Bush Fellowship alumni, Bush Foundation staff and established regional leaders. Applicants described their leadership vision and passion and how a Bush Fellowship would help them think bigger and become more effective leaders.
The Bush Foundation will accept applications for the 2021 Bush Fellowship beginning Aug. 18. The Bush Fellowship is open to anyone age 24 years and older who lives in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota or one of the 23 Native nations that shares the same geography.
More than 2,325 people have taken advantage of the Fellowship to become better leaders through a self-designed learning experience, academic program, or travel and research to build connections with thought leaders on topics critical to their community.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
