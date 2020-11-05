FourFront Design work turns into a labor of love

His father served in World War II, uncles in Korea and brothers in Vietnam — he and four of his brothers served in the military and three of them retired. Vulcan joined the Army Corp of Engineers in the late '70s and served for 24 years. He was stationed in Texas, Pennsylvania, Europe, Kansas and Nebraska, to name a few. He even served as an ROTC instructor at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.

In 2001, he retired as a lieutenant colonel in Omaha, Nebraska, and moved to work at an engineering firm. About two years later, he became the president and owner of the Alliance of Architects, which would become FourFront Design, Inc. after merging with Thurston Design Group, LLP, in 2006. He said he took over from two Army veterans.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vulcan said he wanted to bring the company into the 21st century when he started, upgrading its processes, equipment, procedures and getting more involved with doing work for the federal government.

“I understood working for the Army Corp of Engineers and just federal contracting in general — that’s the world where I came from,” he said. “I also understood there was a lot of talent in Rapid City, in this firm and other places that I could draw upon to do work because we’re every bit as qualified as any of the large firms.”