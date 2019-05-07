Next year's Fourth of July festivities at the Mount Rushmore National Monument could feature the first fireworks display in nearly 10 years.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced on Tuesday that South Dakota and the U.S. Department of the Interior will be working together to return fireworks to the monument beginning July 4, 2020.
Displays have not been produced since 2009, when a pine beetle infestation killed many of the trees in the Black Hills National Forest and created potential fire hazards.
In the years before, Mount Rushmore's bombastic fireworks displays had drawn thousands of visitors to the monument along with national media coverage. The State Department of Tourism regularly reported that annual broadcasts of the shows garnered viewers in the tens of millions.
In her announcement, Noem said that the forest has since regained its strength and that newer pyrotechnics allow for safer displays.
“We are excited and honored to see fireworks return to our nation’s Shrine of Democracy,” a statement from Noem reads.
"There is no more fitting place in all the nation to celebrate our democracy than from Mount Rushmore," it continues.
Noem's office said the agreement that she and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed on Monday pledging to work toward a fireworks revival was the result of several months worth of departmental meetings.
"The State of South Dakota and the Department of the Interior have committed to an agreement to exercise their full authorities under State and Federal law to work to return fireworks to Mount Rushmore National Memorial in a safe and responsible manner," the memorandum reads.
In a phone call Tuesday, Mount Rushmore Chief of Interpretation and Education Maureen McGee-Ballinger cautioned that the revival is only being explored. Discussions over how a safer show might be implemented are only just now beginning, she said.
"It's going to be a long process," McGee-Ballinger said.