Fireworks will be again be a part of Mount Rushmore's Independence Day festivities for the first time in more than 10 years.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced on Tuesday that pyrotechnics would be brought back to the National Memorial beginning with July Fourth celebrations planned for 2020. They had been discontinued since 2009 when, according to a press release, concerns arose over the pine beetle infestation in the Black Hills National Forest.
The press release continues to state that the forest regained strength and that "advancements in pyrotechnics allow for a safe fireworks display."
Noem said the return of the display stems from an agreement South Dakota reached with the U.S. Department of Interior.
“We are excited and honored to see fireworks return to our nation’s Shrine of Democracy,” a statement from Noem reads.
"There is no more fitting place in all the nation to celebrate our democracy than from Mount Rushmore," it continues.