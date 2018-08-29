A fourth suspect has been charged in a burglary at The Rooster sporting goods store on Aug. 21.
Hank Dubray, 31, of Rapid City, faces one felony count of receiving stolen property. The class 6 felony could land Dubray in prison for two years or a fine of $4,000.
Dubray was part of a traffic stop on Aug. 23 on E. Signal Drive. On Tuesday at a press conference, Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris said that there were firearms — some with altered serial numbers — in the vehicle.
A spokeswoman for the ATF reported Wednesday that the reward of up to $10,000 offered by law enforcement agencies in the early days of the investigation of The Rooster burglary is still pending. The federal agency provided $5,000 and the National Shooting Sports Foundation offered a $5,000 match.
"A number of tips came in which had led to helpful information related to this case," a spokesperson wrote in an email to the Journal.