Fourth prisoner dies of COVID-19 in South Dakota

Four prisoners have now died of COVID-19 in South Dakota.

A man incarcerated at the Jameson Annex in Sioux Falls recently died of the virus, according to Tuesday data from the Department of Corrections.

The DOC and Department of Health say federal health privacy law prevents them from identifying prisoners who die of COVID-19. However, the federal Bureau of Prisons provides detailed timelines and narratives on prisoners who die from the virus.

Two people recently died at the Jameson Annex, but it's unclear which one died of COVID-19.

Rodger Martin, 69, died Nov. 21 of natural causes in a comfort care setting at the Jameson Annex, the news release says. "The comfort care setting allows an inmate to receive palliative care within the correctional environment while providing for respect and dignity during the end-of-life experience," the release says.

Earl Brown, 78, died Nov. 16 of natural causes at the Jameson Annex.

The three other prisoners who died of COVID-19 were all men from the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield who died from natural causes at a hospital in Yankton, according to DOC data and news releases.