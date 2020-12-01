Fourth prisoner dies of COVID-19 in South Dakota

Four prisoners have now died of COVID-19 in South Dakota.
A man incarcerated at the Jameson Annex in Sioux Falls recently died of the virus, according to Tuesday data from the Department of Corrections.
The DOC and Department of Health say federal health privacy law prevents them from identifying prisoners who die of COVID-19. However, the federal Bureau of Prisons provides detailed timelines and narratives on prisoners who die from the virus.
Two people recently died at the Jameson Annex, but it's unclear which one died of COVID-19.
Rodger Martin, 69, died Nov. 21 of natural causes in a comfort care setting at the Jameson Annex, the news release says. "The comfort care setting allows an inmate to receive palliative care within the correctional environment while providing for respect and dignity during the end-of-life experience," the release says.
Earl Brown, 78, died Nov. 16 of natural causes at the Jameson Annex.
The three other prisoners who died of COVID-19 were all men from the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield who died from natural causes at a hospital in Yankton, according to DOC data and news releases.
John Rose, 73, died Nov. 8; Mark Johnson, 62, died Nov. 4; and Curtis Schnellbach, 60, died Oct. 30.
All five men were serving time for sex crimes.
South Dakota has had 2,159 prisoners test positive for the virus; 76 cases are active, according to Tuesday data.
The DOC's population has fluctuated with releases and intakes and it has not shared the unique amount of prisoners it's incarcerated since March. The daily population has averaged 3,495 from the end of March to the end of October, which means about 62% of prisoners have tested positive for the virus.
DOC staff have self-reported 164 cases; nine are active.
