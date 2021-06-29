FOX and Friends to feature Keystone diner ahead of Independence Day

A Keystone diner will be featured on FOX and Friends Thursday morning on its “Breakfast with Friends” segment.
Peggy’s Place will be joined by enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones and Gov. Kristi Noem.
Diner owner Peggy Janecek said the call came from out of the blue and she had no idea.
The diner opened in 2008 and typically keeps hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Janecek said since they currently only have about 20 people on staff, they stay open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., although Thursday they will be open from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Janecek said on a normal day, the crew arrives at 5:30 a.m. but will arrive around 3 a.m. Thursday to prep.
“I’ve done interviews before... but this is a whole different thing,” she said. “I’m very nervous, very nervous, and I hope I don’t stumble over myself.”
Jones said FOX likes taking the show to the people and having conversations about what matters most to them.
“South Dakota, under the backdrop of Mount Rushmore and leading into the 4th of July weekend, felt like a perfect place to do just that,” he said in an email to the Journal.
Gov. Noem visited Peggy’s Sunday. Janecek said she wasn’t expecting her to visit, but that it’s a very big honor to have her come out again.
Stop at Peggy’s Place in Keystone! The food is amazing but the hugs are the best! ⭐️ @southdakota pic.twitter.com/PMOKrDQsDA— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 28, 2021
“Just to have all of this... it’s been quite exciting, We’ve just been busy from having everything,” Janecek said. “But it’s been fun, a little stressful, but fun.”
She said the staff will prepare some of its big sellers, like the sausage gravy and biscuits and famous country plate breakfast. They’ll also have cinnamon rolls, pancakes, French toast and maybe an omelet.
“I hope he’s hungry,” she said.
Diner guests will also be served during the show. Some will be interviewed every hour from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Mountain Time/6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the changes to Mount Rushmore’s Fourth of July, as well as news of the day, according to a press release from FOX.
