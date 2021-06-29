FOX and Friends to feature Keystone diner ahead of Independence Day

A Keystone diner will be featured on FOX and Friends Thursday morning on its “Breakfast with Friends” segment.

Peggy’s Place will be joined by enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones and Gov. Kristi Noem.

Diner owner Peggy Janecek said the call came from out of the blue and she had no idea.

The diner opened in 2008 and typically keeps hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Janecek said since they currently only have about 20 people on staff, they stay open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., although Thursday they will be open from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Janecek said on a normal day, the crew arrives at 5:30 a.m. but will arrive around 3 a.m. Thursday to prep.

“I’ve done interviews before... but this is a whole different thing,” she said. “I’m very nervous, very nervous, and I hope I don’t stumble over myself.”

Jones said FOX likes taking the show to the people and having conversations about what matters most to them.