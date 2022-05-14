Frühlingsfest adds ribs cook-off

Teams can register now for Beer ‘N Bones Rib Cook-Off, a new barbecue competition that’s joining Main Street Square’s Frühlingsfest celebration on May 21.

Microbrews, music, vendors and more will be part of this year’s Frühlingsfest, which is German for “spring fest.” Frühlingsfest takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City.

Teams of amateur cooks will compete in the Beer ‘N Bones Rib Cook-Off for scores based on appearance, tenderness, texture and taste. A panel of judges, as well as the people’s choice votes, will determine the winner of the cook-off. Tasting passes will be available for purchase at the event. Teams will set up at 7:30 a.m. and the people’s choice judging will begin promptly at 2:10 p.m.

Go to mainstreetsquare.org/bbq-competition-registration to register for the cook-off and for more information.

Guests 21 and older may curate flights of beer on Hay Camp Brewing Company flight boards and enjoy other beer selections in refillable Frühlingsfest stainless steel cups from Gold Bison Grill throughout the afternoon. Valid identification is required to consume alcohol.

South Dakota-based folk and bluegrass band Humbletown will perform live during Frühlingsfest. Humbletown is Dylan James on guitar and mandolin, Morgan Lee on banjo, Connor Pederson on cello, and a rotating cast of bassists.

Humbletown plays a mix of original and cover folk, bluegrass and jazz original and cover songs from folk to bluegrass to jazz. They’ve performed at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival’s band competition, House of Blues in New Orleans, and played with such bands as Trout Steak Revival, Lost Dog Street Band, and the Two Tracks.

Frühlingsfest opens Main Street Square’s 2022 Signature Events season. For a complete schedule, go to mainstreetsquare.org.

