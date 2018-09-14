Community members interested in a comprehensive identification kit for their children can get it free at the Rushmore Mall.
The S.D. Child Identification Program helps parents and guardians generate a child’s identifying information, such as fingerprints, dental impressions and DNA sample. "The Masons should be commended not only for the creation of this important program, but the time put forth to volunteer and administer the program throughout South Dakota," said Attorney General Marty Jackley.
The service will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15. The sponsors don’t keep any of the children’s data; everything is handed over to parents. For more information, visit sd-chip.org.