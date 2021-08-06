Free COVID-19 antigen test kits available during Sturgis Rally

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Monument Health is partnering with the South Dakota Department of Health to provide free antigen COVID-19 test kits to visitors.

The test kits will be distributed to Visit Rapid City (605-718-8484), the Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association Visitor Information Center (605-355-3700) and other locations.

Daniel Ainslie, Sturgis city manager, said the city (605-347-4422) will deliver tests to attendees, vendors, residents and others in Sturgis. Callers will need to provide their names, locations and phone numbers.

“These over-the-counter tests can detect the presence of a specific viral antigen related to the COVID-19 virus. Although the test is less sensitive than a PCR diagnostic test, it’s a great screening tool to quickly identify those who are likely to be contagious and have the virus,” said Emily Leech, director of Laboratory Services at Monument Health.