Free prom dresses at 'Cinderella' event

High school families are invited to "All Cinderellas go to Prom" from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Rapid City High School's third floor gym. Any girl that attends can select a gently used gown and accessories free of charge. Dresses of all sizes are available.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"We get some pretty fabulous downs and a few suits," said Sherri Horan, RCHS school counselor and coordinator of this event. "We also have a seamstress available for alterations."

Donations of dresses, suits and accessories are welcome. For information about donating items for "All Cinderellas go to Prom," call RCHS at 394-4048 or take donations to the RCHS main office.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0