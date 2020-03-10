Free prom dresses at 'Cinderella' event

High school families are invited to "All Cinderellas go to Prom" from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Rapid City High School's third floor gym. Any girl that attends can select a gently used gown and accessories free of charge. Dresses of all sizes are available.
"We get some pretty fabulous downs and a few suits," said Sherri Horan, RCHS school counselor and coordinator of this event. "We also have a seamstress available for alterations."
Donations of dresses, suits and accessories are welcome. For information about donating items for "All Cinderellas go to Prom," call RCHS at 394-4048 or take donations to the RCHS main office.