RAPID CITY | Regional Health Dermatologists in Rapid City and in Spearfish will be participating in the annual Melanoma Monday event on May 6.

In Rapid City, Siri Knutsen-Larson, M.D., and Roger Knutsen, M.D., will partner with Rapid City Medical Center’s Skin Institute to provide free skin cancer screenings at the Community Health Center of the Black Hills, 350 Pine St., from 6-7:45 p.m.. In Spearfish, Christopher Gasbarre, D.O., and Gregory Larson, Physician Assistant, will provide free skin cancer screenings at Regional Health Dermatology, 550 E. Colorado Blvd., from 5:30-7 p.m.

To schedule your free skin cancer screening in Rapid City, call 605-755-7100; in Spearfish, call 605-717-8860.

