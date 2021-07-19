FreedomFest conference, film festival begins Wednesday in Rapid City

FreedomFest 2021, billed as the world's largest conference featuring prominent speakers in the libertarian movement, will be held this week in Rapid City.

The four-day event will be held Wednesday through Saturday at The Monument and the companion Anthem Film Festival will be held at Elks Theatre. Organizers have said more than 2,000 people are expected to attend.

FreedomFest moved to Rapid City after COVID-19 restrictions prevented it from happening last year in Las Vegas. FreedomFest Executive Director Valerie Durham said the conference had been held there since 2007.

"When that happened and we were forced to shut down the conference, we began looking at options as to where we could go — where our choice to hold a conference, even as we are giving the people the option to be physically distanced, where masks are not mandated and required by government," Durham said. "We were really impressed with Gov. (Kristi) Noem's approach and her words. Several colleagues of ours emailed us and told us to really look at South Dakota."

Durham said FreedomFest had thoughts of moving out of Las Vegas previously, but South Dakota wasn't even in the thought process. She said it wasn't until 2020 with Noem's stance on not mandating pandemic restrictions or requiring masks that really made the difference.