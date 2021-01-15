FreedomFest moving from Las Vegas to Rapid City for 2021 conference

"We explored options of going to Sioux Falls and also reached out to Visit Rapid City, and we were so impressed with what Rapid City had to offer us," she said. "We've been incredibly impressed with the attitude and enthusiasm that we've experienced so far."

FreedomFest is an annual festival where people meet to celebrate “great books, great ideas, and great thinkers” in an open-minded environment, Durham said. It is independent, non-partisan, and not affiliated with any organization or think tank.

"I think that's really important. FreedomFest is a place where we don't really do political labels because we feel that's where thinking ends," she said. "As soon as I hear someone is a conservative, Democrat, communist or whatever these labels are that we slap on people, instantly the thinking stops. We automatically say, 'Oh, I know what that person thinks and I know I don't like them,' or, 'I know what that person thinks and I know I like them.'

"We get rid of that and we really try to address the issues of freedom and liberty and bring as much honest perspective, information and evidence as we can so that people listening can have their own thoughts about it and engage in conversation about it while they are at FreedomFest," she said.