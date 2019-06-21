Custer State Park’s French Creek Horse Camp will be closed until June 28 after horses in the camp tested positive for Equine Influenza A, the park announced.
On June 14, the park was notified of coughing horses in the campground. Fall River Veterinary Clinic performed tests on three horses, which all tested positive for Influenza A.
Park staff will disinfect the area, including all horse stables, and leave them empty for eight days. All horse manure will be removed from the camp.
According to the Animal Industry Board, the equine virus is spread by airborne transmission. Infected horses release droplets into the air by coughing or snorting, which are then inhaled by horses in close proximity. Horses can also be exposed by coming into contact with contaminated surfaces such as stalls, wash racks, stocks, water sources, feed, tack, grooming equipment such as wipe rags, and transport vehicles. Humans can spread the virus from horse to horse with contaminated hands and clothing.
To stay at the Horse Camp, Custer State Park requires out-of-state horses to provide a health certificate from within the last 30 days and a negative Coggins or ELISA EIA test within the last 12 months. In-state horses are not required to provide documentation.
Day-riding in the park is still open for visitors, but riders must refrain from riding out of the Horse Camp.