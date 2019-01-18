Try 1 month for 99¢

A dry, mild weekend will follow Friday's snowy weather in western South Dakota, according to the National Weather Service's Rapid City office, but Monday could see a return of snow and rain.

The Rapid City area had received ½ to 1½ inches of snow by 8 a.m. Friday, said Mitchell Erickson, a hydrometeorological technician. Heavier snow was recorded on the city’s southern side.

The Northern Hills "really didn't get that much snow," with 3/10 inches recorded in Spearfish and 1/10 inches reported in Lead, Erickson said. He said the Southern Hills did not report snowfall.

The storm dropped 3 inches in Kadoka, the most recorded in West River South Dakota.

Light snow was expected to continue through Friday night in the Rapid City area, Erickson said. Temperatures will be in the low teens with mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend will warm up with temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s on Saturday, and a high of 45 on Sunday, he said. No rain or snow is expected.

Monday will see a mix of light snow and rain with temperatures reaching the high 30s, Erickson said. There is a 50 percent chance of snow on Monday night.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

