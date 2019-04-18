ROCKERVILLE | Investigators in South Dakota are conducting another search for a 9-year-old girl who went missing in the Black Hills area more two months ago.
Pennington County sheriff's spokeswoman Helene Duhamel says the search will resume Friday for Serenity Dennard, who ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home on Feb. 3.
The sheriff's office has organized numerous searches since then, though some were called off due to inclement weather. The Friday search will involve up to 40 people and two K-9 teams.
The search changed from a rescue to a recovery effort not long after the girl went missing. The sheriff's office said Serenity likely wouldn't have survived if she was outside in sub-zero temperatures.