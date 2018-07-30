A thunderstorm complete with severe wind, rain and hail ripped through Oglala Lakota County on Friday night, causing extensive damage.
The Oglala Sioux Tribe Emergency Management office posted on its Facebook page that the storm crossed multiple communities across more than 30 miles.
Driven by 80 mph winds, the baseball- to softball-sized hail damaged about 300 homes, more than 100 vehicles and crops across the county, according to the National Weather Service. Some people reported minor injures from broken glass and shattered windows.
Photos of the damage show cars with caved in windshields and buildings with siding and windows destroyed or heavily damaged.