Friday's forecast calls for a chance of thunderstorms in the Black Hills

Moderate drought conditions continue for western South Dakota and the Black Hills even after thunderstorms rolled through the area Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, above normal temperatures, low humidity, high winds and below normal precipitation in recent weeks has led to continued degradation across the high plains.

However, northwest South Dakota has received enough rain this past week for the drought conditions to be reduced from severe to moderate.

Higher that normal temperatures and a slight risk of thunderstorms are expected to return to the Black Hills beginning Friday, the National Weather Service said in a forecast issued Thursday.

Mount Rushmore, where a fireworks display is planned Friday night, is expected to have a high temperature of 88 degrees and a 20% chance of storms Friday afternoon and night, the National Weather Service said.

In Rapid City, the weather service said Friday's forecast is expected to be sunny and hot, with a high temperature 93 degrees, light wind and a 20% chance of afternoon and evening showers.