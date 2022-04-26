Friends open You'Nique Brew in Summerset

Two Piedmont women are the new owners of the only coffee shop in Summerset.

Tia Van Pelt and Marcy Rahn — neighbors, friends and business partners — opened You’Nique Brew on April 9, just one day after they finalized the sale with the owners of B Coffee. The coffee shop is located at 8092 Stagestop Road.

Van Pelt and Rahn said they ordered signs and came up with the name in a matter of just a few days.

“We’re just like throwing out a bunch of names, and I don’t remember at this point where I came up with the name,” said Rahn, but after a brainstorming session that involved one of Van Pelt’s children, the name evolved into You’Nique Brew.

While the sale was quick, Rahn and Van Pelt had been talking about opening a business together and were making offers on buildings. The original plan was to open a cafe, but their realtor told them about the coffee shop, Van Pelt said.

“We were having trouble getting back a counter offer on the other buildings that we've been looking at,” she said. “We had funds available and were able to do it, so I said, ‘Okay. Let’s do it.'”

Van Pelt moved to Piedmont from Sioux Falls more than seven years ago. She works as a lab technician in Sturgis and has two children. Rahn is a mother of six children whom she homeschools, and she and her husband own a handyman business. They’ve lived in Piedmont for the past decade.

The two attend the same church and live on the same road. Van Pelt got to know one of Rahn’s daughters through a youth program at their church, but they ultimately became close friends about four years ago when Van Pelt suffered a significant loss.

“When I lost my husband, I called her. And we've just really bonded, and she's been there for me,” Van Pelt said. “Marcy has been an amazing support and helping me every step of the way.”

B Coffee had coffee as well as some food items, something Van Pelt and Rahn have continued and adapted for You’Nique Brew. They carry donuts from Pop’s Cookie Jar in Sturgis, cinnamon rolls — handmade by Rahn — and breakfast burritos.

“We both saw the need for the community for coffee shops, for breakfast, for more places to eat because there isn't anything, especially for breakfast and kind of simple lunches in this area,” Van Pelt said.

One of the main goals for the pair is to provide a space for everyone. There’s a kids' corner, small tables of four and a large farmhouse-style table for groups. The shop previously had a chandelier and grand piano. Rahn and Van Pelt worked to shift the atmosphere away from those elements.

“I think our atmosphere has changed to more of a country theme — casual country,” Rahn said. “Old rancher guys didn't want to come in and sit down at a chandelier.”

“It just wasn't quite working for us. We wanted to be able to have the more rustic feel,” Van Pelt added.

While the coffee shop is still in its early days, the owners are working to involve the community. They’re hosting a coffee and canvas art party on May 6. Candles created by a friend are available for purchase, and Van Pelt said they’re planning to eventually get a wine and beer license and host a barbecue murder mystery evening with the help of a local barbecue establishment.

“One thing that we're trying to do is help small businesses expand,” Rahn said.

You’Nique Brew’s seating area and drive-through are open 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Mondays, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. The cafe is closed on Tuesdays.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.