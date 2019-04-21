From BRAC to B-21s: The 14-year fight to safeguard Ellsworth AFB

Ellsworth timeline

Highlights of Ellsworth Air Force Base's journey from near-closure in 2005 to being selected in 2019 as a future home for B-21 bombers:

2005: Ellsworth Air Force Base is placed on a closure list but is later removed.

2006: Ellsworth is chosen to host a consolidated Financial Services Center for the Air Force.

2009: The Ellsworth Development Authority is created.

2010: Ellsworth is chosen to host a drone unit, the 89th Attack Squadron.

2014: Construction is finished on a wastewater treatment plant to serve both Ellsworth Air Force Base and the city of Box Elder, with funding from bonds issued by the Ellsworth Development Authority.

2015: An expansion of the training airspace for Ellsworth Air Force Base wins final approval.

2019: The Air Force announces Ellsworth as the preferred location to receive the first B-21 bomber planes, which are under development. Ellsworth is also picked to be the training base for the planes.