Gazing down at trembling hands of blue, Alicia Munoz knew her life was in danger. Leaned over her bathtub, with the unforgiving winter cold seeping through the cracks of the house, Munoz was in the throes of a meth overdose. She was hyperventilating and had no phone, no car and no one to help.

Through blurred vision she saw the distress-laden eyes of her toddler son.

In desperation she cried out, "God, help me. If you are who you say you are, just help me. Don't let me go, because my son needs me."

From an inescapable pit of sickness, loneliness and helplessness, Munoz recalled feeling a sense of comfort surround her. She retreated upstairs, clinging to two-year-old L.J., and slowly, over the next year, her life began to change.

"I did go out and still use," she said, "because it was just what I was used to doing, but I knew there was something different. At that time, when I did use, God used my son. Every time I tried to drink, he would help me to see through my son, 'Remember why I saved your life.'"

As she continued to struggle, she continued to search for a place to be. She stumbled across Mercy Gate Church and Freeway Ministries at a Robbinsdale block party and instantly felt at home.

Now 32, Munoz credits them — and the Lord — with three years of sobriety, a comeback from over a decade of drug use.

Overdose awareness

In a trap house in Fresno, California, then-15-year-old Munoz tried crystal meth for the first time. She had avoided the drug for years knowing what it did to others, but unrelenting peer pressure from her best friend pushed her over the edge.

The first hit was escape — escape from a childhood fraught with trauma — and temporary freedom.

According to data from South Dakota's Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System, 82 people died from drug overdose in 2021. Fifty-eight percent of those had at least one opportunity for intervention, with a bystander present for 40% of overdose deaths. Of those that died, 7% had a prior overdose — and 17% had been previously diagnosed with a mental health condition. South Dakota was second-lowest in the nation in 2021 for overdose deaths; only Nebraska recorded a lower rate.

The highest percentage of overdose deaths were among white males aged 35 to 44.

Meth was involved in 56% of overdose deaths.

August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.

Whether it's the first time or they're a chronic user, often the symptoms of an overdose are the same — pinpoint pupils, altered mental state, sweating and difficulty breathing. Rapid City Fire Department Section Chief of Medical Operations Robert Rendon said the environment can sometimes act as a mask.

If someone combined substances — say meth and fentanyl — it can make it more difficult to determine a course of treatment. In 2021, 46% of overdose deaths were from meth alone and 21% from fentanyl alone, but 7% combined the two.

Oftentimes overdoses don't get called in to 911 as overdoses, Rendon said.

"You have cardiac arrests that are a result of an overdose, or car wrecks...a bunch of different things, because people don't really recognize what an overdose is," he said. "So you might get a call for somebody having difficulty breathing or something like that, and it's due to an overdose of some sort."

The first thing to do when someone's in trouble is call 911. Rendon insists bystanders shouldn't endanger themselves trying to assist. EMS often prefers bystanders to clear the area to make sure it's safe for first responders.

Rolling someone on their side can keep them from choking on their vomit or tongue, but outside of that, there isn't much to do until EMS arrives. Don't reach into someone's mouth to remove something, because they could bite down.

Someone in an opioid overdose can be treated with Narcan, which is available at any pharmacy without a prescription, but Rendon said people treated with Narcan can become agitated and combative when given the drug.

"The biggest key factor there is just making sure that you're safe when helping somebody else," Rendon said. "It's just being cognizant of what you're doing and making sure that the area around you is safe, and that you have an escape point."

It isn't just opioids that cause overdoses, so Rendon explained Narcan isn't always the solution. Taking medication prescribed to someone else, drinking too much, or taking too much of any medication are all dangerous. Each overdose is treated differently, and combining medications with alcohol can complicate how first responders provide treatment.

The cycle of addiction

Munoz was born in Rapid City, but spent some time in Mexico with her father during her early years, returning to Rapid City to a mother who fell into alcoholism. She and five siblings lived with their grandmother, Beverly, who tried her best with a houseful of kids.

"I felt abandoned by my mom," Munoz said. "I started wondering, 'Why am I not important to my mom?'"

Her mother would come and go; each time a wave of emotion would well up inside her.

"We came running out to her, and she had two little bear necklaces for us [her and her sister], and they had our birthstones in them," Munoz began. "And we sat there on her lap and enjoyed that moment. When she said, 'Okay, I have to go,' her walking out that door just not knowing when we'd see her again...that was probably one of those moments when I just felt abandoned."

She was angry — angry at being abandoned and angry after being molested by a female family member at age five — so she started running away. Her mom would get it together from time to time, so Munoz would move in, only to watch her mother be abused by different partners. She'd end up back at her grandma's. It was a cycle.

Eventually her grandmother couldn't handle it anymore and sent Munoz to a boarding school in Wahpeton, North Dakota. She'd never had discipline or accountability before, but in the new environment she thrived. She returned to Rapid City before deciding to move with her mother to California — where her life took a turn for the worse.

Munoz felt like there was no escape.

"Why can't I just have a mother and dad who love me?" she wondered.

She took to the streets, fell in with gang members and drug dealers, and spent several months forced into sex work for a place to stay.

"I didn't want to do it. I just felt like, because of my past of being molested...it was just torture for me to go through that again," she said.

Munoz and her mother both fell in and out of different relationships — many a blur because of addiction — before someone called Beverly and said, "If you don't come after Alicia, she's going to die."

At 19 — after a short detox stint — Munoz returned to Rapid City, where her addiction turned from drugs to alcohol.

"I had no recollection of where I was going to start. I had no foundation," she said. "I just went to drinking. I moved in with my mom into an apartment and we drank together and it wasn't good."

She wasn't eating properly, and being so consumed by her addiction, didn't realize she was pregnant with her first son, Jayden, until she was five months along. The news was enough to keep her sober for a while, landing her a job for about eight months before she began drinking again. She left Jayden with her mom, who — also mired in addiction — left him with Beverly, who eventually gained custody.

"I fell off, because I lost my son," Munoz said. "I just fell into that depression. I went off the grid."

Munoz traveled out of state, drinking with family. Her battle continued for seven years — drinking, briefly getting her life together, drinking again. In 2015 she managed to get into treatment and land a job, which she kept for a year, even getting a car and feeling on top of the world.

But every time she hit a rough patch, Munoz turned to drinking. She took off to the Pine Ridge Reservation with her uncle one night — enjoying the freedom of having a car — until he blew a stop sign and led police on a chase. He'd told Munoz he'd rather die than go to prison.

"We went into the ditch and flipped about three times," she recalled.

Her uncle wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and died.

It did little to temper her addiction. Munoz lived with a friend in Utah for a while, still feeling helpless, and knew she needed help but had no strength inside her to do it.

Having a support system is an integral and essential part of any recovery, according to addiction counselor Sara Meadows, who works at Pennington County's Care Campus. Meadows has been in recovery from a drug and alcohol addiction for more than two decades, having taken her first drink at age 12.

She explained treatment isn't a fix — it's about learning to live a new way of life.

"[If] I don't have the support at home, essentially what's going to happen is I almost don't stand a chance. I have to get out of that environment. I can't do that by myself, because to me that amount of dysfunction is normal," Meadows said. "And as much as I want to be better and do something different with my life, it almost seems impossible, because I don't know how to do it."

Meadows credits support groups and mentors for helping her learn how to live that new way of life. It's a change, she said, from numbing those emotions to facing them and not being afraid to be responsible and accountable.

It isn't willpower, she said, it's active participation in the recovery process.

"If I've been diagnosed with lung cancer, I'm in remission, it's not a good idea to start smoking. If I'm an alcoholic, I get into recovery — or remission, if you will — and I have to continue to watch what I'm doing, because it won't ever be a good idea for me to start drinking again," Meadows said.

In recovery

Munoz met her youngest son's father online in 2016. He was just getting off a 10-year prison sentence.

"I ended up being pregnant the first month I was there," she said. "I was trapped again."

They lived with his family in the mountains of Colorado for a while, which didn't work out, so they moved to Longmont to live with his mother.

Munoz said it was a turning point for her — like a mother she'd never had.

She poured her heart out to her mother-in-law. When the pressure became too much, Beverly came down to take her and little L.J. back to Rapid City.

"I didn't want to [leave], but something inside of me was telling me just go, you know? Just go, because you need to worry about that little baby now. I always say he's the second chance that I had to be [a] mom again."

She felt like her move back to Rapid City would be a fresh start. About six months after returning, her housing number came up.

But things didn't change right away.

She opened her home as a place for people to drink and do drugs, wanting the company. Over time, her family became more distant. The so-called friends who frequented her place stopped coming around.

"I became so angry and hostile. I started lashing out on people, because I just couldn't hold that anger anymore," she said. "Anybody who came around, I would just make them feel so horrible. I want to say I became a monster."

She was spiraling fast, throwing up blood and eyes turning yellow.

"I was ready to die. I was to the point of just giving up. I was to the point of just not wanting to try anymore, because nobody was there to help me," she said. "Everybody who said they ever loved me was not there. I was sick. I was helpless."

When she stumbled across Freeway and Mercy Gate, Munoz found a support system of people who themselves had struggled the same way she did.

Like Jodee Dorrough, now the Freeway Women's Discipleship Director and Freeway Coordinator, who first attended Freeway in 2017. Her life had been a roller coaster of addiction, drug dealing and prostitution in an attempt to escape from feelings of brokenness. Dorrough was raised in and out of foster care.

While at first it seemed so out of place to be surrounded by the church community, her attitude quickly changed. The pastor at the time had such an impact. She recalled feeling like he was reaching right into her soul.

That magnetism captivated her, she said, and showed her what it was like "to serve in the Kingdom of God."

"I surrendered my life to Christ Feb. 20, 2018," Dorrough said. "I had a heart transformation from that time, and I never looked back. I've dedicated my life; I've surrendered my whole life, my time to the Lord and serving through Freeway."

Not everyone is ready to accept that help.

Working with patients in detox each day, Meadows sees many phases of addiction. Regardless of where they're at, she said she wishes more people would understand the disease of addiction and stop dehumanizing those mired in it.

They refer patients out for those desperately needed services and try to connect them with the support necessary to face recovery.

Freeway works with many homeless people who are suffering through addiction, trying to be that support just like they were for Alicia Munoz.

"God's been so gracious," Munoz said. "He's allowed me to be the mother that I never thought I would be. I read books to my son now at night, and He's helped me to get back in school and I'm finishing my GED. He's doing a lot in my heart."