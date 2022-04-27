From Russia to Wall, Liliya Stone reflects on chosen life

When Liliya Stone first set foot in Wall 12 years ago, she didn't speak English, had no experience and no way to use her two master’s degrees. All she had was a J-1 visa from a Russian city of 1 million people, and a dream to be successful in the United States.

“It felt like I jumped from one planet to another,” Stone said.

She would come to not only fall in love with the city of Wall, but meet her husband, and eventually dedicate her career to seeing the town grow.

Stone served as the executive director for Wall Economic Development for three-and-a-half years, a career that culminated with the establishment of the Wall Industrial Park. As of April 19, she has hung up that hat for another opportunity to live and work in the city she loves as a human resources generalist at West River Electric.

Stone’s career in Wall didn’t begin with economic development, however. She got her start as a hostess at the Cactus Café and Lounge in 2010, where she was placed through the Work and Travel USA program, a program that allows foreign university students to travel and work within the United States for several months.

Stone’s interest in working and traveling in a different country was stoked by a European vacation a few years prior to coming to South Dakota. She was amazed, she said, by the exposure to different people and different cultures. A friend introduced her to the Work and Travel program, and she was all in.

“I decided I want to come over,” she said. “This is an adventure.”

Stone loved her home in Russia, but had a curiosity it couldn’t satisfy.

“I wanted to learn more about different cultures and different languages,” she said.

Not speaking a word of English and having no say in where the program would send her, Stone found herself in Wall.

“When I looked it up on a map, I was like, that’s very small,” she said. “I felt like I jumped from one planet to another.”

Her hometown of Yekaterinburg had a population of over 1 million people. In 2010, according to the US Census Bureau, Wall sat at 766.

Stone's job as hostess didn’t require a lot of speaking, she said — a fortunate start for her English skills.

She met her husband, Sol, at the Cactus. He was a cook, and they were married by the end of the summer. Her J-1 visa had expired a few months after arriving in South Dakota, and she could now file paperwork for work authorization and a green card.

About six months and a baby later, she got her authorization and began work at Wall Drug. Still not comfortable with her level of English, she worked in the basement stocking shelves.

She was also waiting tables back at the Cactus, slowly building her English by necessity.

“I had to meet a lot of people. And they talk and I had to understand them,” she said. “That's how I picked it up, actually, pretty much just being around people all the time and talking to people.”

Six months in, the shock of moving from a city of one million to a town of less than 1,000 hadn’t quite worn off. She dreamed of moving away.

Marriage and a baby forced her to reevaluate, but the self-professed city girl’s plan remained to stay a little longer, make some money and move on.

She clung to that idea for five years before succumbing to the charm of Wall and its residents. She had two more children, one in 2011 and one in 2015. Stone was building a life in Wall.

After five years stocking shelves at Wall Drug, she had her first run-in with economics. The Cactus Café needed a bookkeeper and they wanted Stone for the job. Back home, she had two masters’ degrees, as a teacher of law and in business administration. In the U.S., she’d had nowhere to apply them.

Stone became the bookkeeper for the Cactus Café in 2015, and they “taught me everything,” she said. With no previous experience, she absorbed everything she could.

Three years later, she found her next step with the Wall Economic Development Corporation as executive director in 2018, which is where her mindset about the community began to shift.

Her new position required immersion in the city. It was rooted in bringing growth and providing opportunities for its people. The more time she invested into the community, the more it grew on her.

She felt safe, she said. Her kids went to school there. Stone gave up her dream of moving to a big city and embraced a community she had grown to love, that she was now dedicated to helping grow and prosper.

In her time with the Wall Economic Development Corporation, Stone had “many hats,” she said. With a staff of one, she had every responsibility — organizing events like the annual parade of lights, focusing on international events to diversify the area and connecting schools with other cultures, resurrecting a drive-in movie night, establishing the city’s first daycare and housing projects.

“I didn't know what to do at the time — I had no experience,” Stone said. “But the more I went out and met people, and got trained, and took some courses about economic development, I realized there is so much work to do. And there is huge opportunity here.”

That opportunity led to Wall’s industrial park.

Part of her work on the industrial park included pursuing certification with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Certification would mean other companies looking to expand could find information on Wall’s industrial park on the Office of Economic Development website.

If approved, Stone said they would be the only certified industrial park West River.

The legacy Stone left with the economic development corporation doesn’t belong solely to her, she said. Both the corporation as a whole and the community have contributed to a spirit of “bringing people together.”

The small-town spirit of community, however, also contributed to the challenges Stone faced in her time as executive director.

“In a small community, people take stuff personally,” she said.

With a job that required her to bring in new business, Stone said she encountered circumstances where members of the community didn’t always agree with the businesses looking to land in Wall.

Stone recalled experiences of getting caught in the crosshairs of small-town competition and personal disagreements. She experienced not only disapproval of her position, but also of her as a person.

Despite those disagreements, it never came to disapproval or discrimination against her heritage as Russia set out for conflict against Ukraine. She said the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine has weighed on her heart, as she’s witnessed Russian discrimination in the media and around the world.

“I'm Russian, I'm always gonna be Russian,” she said. “I cannot take it out of myself.”

She has seen “a lot of hate” against the Russian community — against people who had nothing to do with their government’s decisions — but none reflected in Wall.

The community she has come to love has offered shelter from such discrimination, Stone said. She has not experienced even one word.

“They respect me, they appreciate me, and they just look at me as a person,” she said.

Through the challenges and rewards, Stone is staying in Wall as she begins her next chapter with West River Electric.

“I’m a big believer in if you do not grow, you die,” she said. “You have to grow.”

Just like every other job she tackled in Wall, she had no previous experience in human relations. Just like every other opportunity, it didn’t matter, she said.

Wall is home now, Stone said.

“They found me an opportunity,” she said. “They let me grow.”

Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

