FROM THE MANAGING EDITOR: Journal offers new comics, puzzles, columns

With that in mind, you’ll notice that in today’s print edition, we’re providing you with a new slate of comics, puzzles, advice content and other features. The great news: You have access to legendary comics like Peanuts and Garfield, a challenging crossword puzzle from the Los Angeles Times, a thoughtful advice column in “Ask Amy” from Amy Dickenson and, of course, a daily horoscope. What’s more, you will now find additional “funny page” comic strips exclusively on our E-edition platform, and you also will have access to almost 500 comic strips, dozens of puzzles and several new syndicated columnists on our website.

The new E-edition-only comics pages are available starting today. And the rest of the hundreds of available digital-only comics, puzzles and columns will be available on our website soon.

The Journal is also making some changes to Page Two that you will notice in today's print edition. We are keeping our popular features of "Your Two Cents" and the lottery number drawings. The "Today In History" feature has been moved to our new advice and lifestyles page. One item you will notice is the removal of the "Reader Photo of the Day." Instead, you will see additional news features and content in that space to better serve all of our readers.

We’re excited about the new lineup of features content, and we hope you enjoy it. But we also recognize that many of you might no longer see a particular comic strip, puzzle or advice columnist that you enjoyed.

We invite you to explore the additional comics, puzzles and columns in our E-edition and on our website, and we know you’ll find some new gems there. We sincerely thank you, our readers, for supporting us in our continued commitment to invest in the people and tools that make it possible to bring you the best local journalism available today.