From the notebook: more information on homelessness in Rapid City

About 50% of the Rapid City Police Department’s calls for service in the past year had to deal with the homeless.

Homelessness is not a crime — senior officer Jim Hansen with the Quality of Life Unit said every person that goes to jail has to have committed a crime. “The fact of the matter is, even the homeless will tell you they don’t want to come to detox, so they purposefully pick a fight with an officer so they have to go to jail,” he said. “It’s a game because time is time to some of these people. It doesn’t matter where they are.”

The Quality of Life Unit does not typically make arrests, but will if they have to.

The unit estimates only about 5% of crimes that happen among those who are chronically homeless are reported

“There’s a lot of victimization amongst the... homeless group, amongst themselves,” senior office Kyle Ackers said.

“Part of it, too, is this is their family and they’re not going to rat out on their family,” Lt. Tim Doyle said.

Hansen said there are two times a month they find major assaults amongst those who are homeless — when they get a disability check and when they get their EBT cards.

EBT is Electronic Benefits Transfer, an electronic system that allows a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, participant pay for food.

“We have a roving band of juveniles and adults and they’ll come in from out of town,” Hansen said.

He said about 50% of the chronically homeless in Rapid City are homegrown.

The Rapid City Police department works with the Volunteers of America on a hotel stay system to provide help in a specific set of emergency circumstances that is not used on an everyday basis. An example would be a domestic violence victim and their children who are immediately displaced as the result of an incident. This would only be used in rare circumstances to help someone in an emergency.

Before the pandemic took the region, the Care Campus had 57 full beds in March 2020.

The campus averages 28-30 full beds now.

Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, who oversees the Care Campus, said around 2015, they analyzed 29 of the highest utilizers for county services in regards to the jail system. He said over the course of a year, those individuals required almost $1 million.

“We found out very quickly that we had a large percentage of folks burning up facilities and we need a system diversion,” Whelchel said.

The Care Campus also has outpatient treatment services like: intensive methamphetamine treatment, moral recognition therapy, cognitive behavioral interventions for substance abuse, intensive outpatient services, after care, and the intermediate correctional intervention program.

In the second year of the Care Campus, between Sept. 27 2019 and Sept. 26, 2020, the campus had 69% of self-referrals, 26% from the police and sheriff’s departments, 3% from Monument Health, 1% from other law enforcement agencies and 1% from other.

In that same time period, 45% of diversions were for begging/panhandling, false reporting, petty theft and littering; 21% was from trespassing or failure to vacate; 20% were from consuming in public, open container and ingest; 14% was from disorderly conduct, threatening law enforcement, obstruction, lying and deception; and a little under 1% was from indecent exposure or public urination.